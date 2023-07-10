Dollarama says CFO Towner to step down

July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian discount store chain Dollarama (DOL.TO) said on Monday its chief financial officer, J.P. Towner, would step down in the coming months to pursue another career opportunity.

He became Dollarama's finance head in March 2021, succeeding Michael Ross who stepped down after more than a decade with the company.

Prior to taking up the role at Dollarama, Towner was the finance head of construction and engineering firm Pomerleau Inc.

Dollarama said while it had started looking for a new finance chief, Towner would remain in the role as the company announces its second-quarter results.

The retailer beat sales estimate in its most recent quarter on strong demand for its cheaper groceries and household supplies.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

