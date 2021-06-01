Domino's to hire 5,000 staff in UK as demand ramps up

A Dominoes pizza delivery driver rides a motorbike in a residential street in West London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) said on Tuesday it would hire 5,000 pizza chefs and delivery drivers to bolster its 1,100 UK stores as customer demand heats up.

The move comes as British pubs and restaurants that reopened after months of lockdown face a potential staffing crunch as they serve more hungry and thirsty customers over the warmer summer months. read more

"We were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough. But as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing," operations director Nicola Frampton said.

The company, a franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N), in April reported an 18.7% jump in first-quarter sales as repeated coronavirus-led lockdowns pushed up pizza delivery orders.

All through 2020, the virus outbreak sparked greater demand for takeaways and comfort food, as people spent more time at home.

The UK started easing restrictions for outdoor dining only in April and allowed full operations at cafes and restaurants by mid-May - all as a part of an ongoing phased-exit plan.

