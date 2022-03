A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 1 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison would retire at the end of April and would be succeeded by operating chief Russell Weiner.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

