Domino's expects sales pressure to persist after miss in first quarter

April 28 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) missed quarterly U.S. same-store sales estimates on Thursday and said staffing shortages and unprecedented inflation will haunt it further into the year, sending the fast-food chain's shares down 5%.

U.S. restaurants have in recent months struggled to keep their workers from leaving for higher-paying jobs, with Domino's even offering consumers a $3 coupon code for picking up their own online orders due to a labor shortage during the quarter.

The pandemic-led trend of ordering food online has also waned as people visit dine-in restaurants more.

"We faced a number of headwinds during the first quarter ... we expect some of these headwinds are likely to persist further into 2022," Domino's Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison said in a statement.

The downbeat update from Domino's comes at a time when Wall Street analysts have said staffing issues in the U.S. restaurant industry are abating, setting up fast-food and dine-in chains for a stronger second half of the year.

Domino's said U.S. same-store sales decreased 3.6% in the first quarter ended March 27, while analysts polled by Refinitiv on average had expected a 0.6% decline.

The world's largest pizza chain's net income fell 23% to around $91 million, or $2.50 per share. Analysts on average had expected $3.06 per share.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

