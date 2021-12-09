Dr. Martens posts stronger first-half profit

A pair of Dr. Martens shoes displayed at a shop in Singapore December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boot brand Dr. Martens (DOCS.L) posted a higher first-half profit on Thursday, but warned that shipping delays in its U.S. business due to wider supply chain troubles will continue into the next fiscal year.

The company, which made its stock market debut in London earlier this year and has 135 stores globally, said pretax profit jumped 46% to 61.3 million pounds ($80.95 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30. It plans to open 20 to 25 new stores in fiscal year 2022.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.