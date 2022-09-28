Drinks group Pernod hires former Kering executive Oudinot for new unit

A logo is seen on a bottle of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured beverage displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard news conference to announce the company annual results in Paris, France, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod (PERP.PA) said it had hired Nicolas Oudinot, a former leading executive at luxury goods fashion company Kering (PRTP.PA), to run a new unit set up by Pernod for its permium products.

"I am thrilled to join Pernod Ricard in order to drive the transformation of the industry under the leadership of Alexandre Ricard," said Oudinot in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.