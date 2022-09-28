Drinks group Pernod hires former Kering executive Oudinot for new unit















PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod (PERP.PA) said it had hired Nicolas Oudinot, a former leading executive at luxury goods fashion company Kering (PRTP.PA), to run a new unit set up by Pernod for its permium products.

"I am thrilled to join Pernod Ricard in order to drive the transformation of the industry under the leadership of Alexandre Ricard," said Oudinot in a statement.

