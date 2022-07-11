Dufry offer values Autogrill at 25-30% discount to Friday's price

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Dufry's (DUFN.S) takeover offer for Autogrill (AGL.MI) is at a discount to Friday's trading price, Dufry CEO Xavier Rossinyol said on Monday.

"If you take the share price of Dufry that was around 30 (Swiss francs) ($30.63) on Friday and you multiply that by 0.158 you will have the equivalent price we are paying for Autogrill and you will see that is roughly - at least for the first 50% - about a 25-30% discount on the trading on Friday," he told journalists on a conference call.

($1 = 0.9794 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields

