Dufry reports turnover more than doubled in first quarter















May 10 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry (DUFN.S) on Wednesday reported a 113.4% jump in first-quarter turnover, supported by its acquisition of Italian motorway caterer Autogrill.

The company, which runs shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, posted a turnover of 2.35 billion Swiss francs ($2.64 billion) for the first quarter, up from 1.12 billion Swiss francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Kim Coghill











