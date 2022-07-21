Dunelm sees annual profit slightly ahead of estimates

July 21 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group (DNLM.L) said on Thursday it expects its annual profit slightly ahead of expectations, as the British home furnishing retailer benefits from pent-up demand at its stores as well as a shift to online shopping.

Pretax profit is seen to be slightly ahead of analysts' average expectations of 207 million pounds ($248.26 million).

The company, which started selling ready-made curtains more than four decades ago and went on to become one of UK's largest homeware stores, said total sales came in at 358 million pounds in the quarter ended June 25. Digital sales accounted for 37% of the total sales.

($1 = 0.8338 pounds)

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.