BAT maintains forecast as demand for alternatives to tobacco products rises

Dec 7 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L) backed its full-year profit and sales forecasts on Tuesday, as more people switched to the world's No.2 tobacco company's Vuse vaping and Velo oral nicotine products.

The company said 3.6 million more customers used its "new categories" products - including e-cigarette, tobacco heating and oral nicotine - in the year to end September, bringing its total non-combustible user base to 17.1 million.

The higher adoption and increased distribution will result in new categories contributing to profit growth for the first time this year, the maker of Lucky Strike and Newport cigarettes said.

The company, which was the first tobacco group to get a marketing nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell e-cigarettes, said its Vuse e-cigarette products were now the "global leader" in market share in the top 5 vaping markets in the world.

Market share rose 6.9 percentage points over 2020, so far this year to September, it added.

The FTSE-listed company also said at current valuation it recognizes the "clear value" of a buyback, even as it seeks to reduce debt to three times its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

BAT kept its full-year forecast for constant currency revenue growth above 5% and mid-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth in 2021. read more

