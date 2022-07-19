E-cigarette maker NJOY hires bankers for possible sale - WSJ

July 19 (Reuters) - E-cigarette maker NJOY Holdings Inc has hired bankers for a possible sale of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

