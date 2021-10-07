Skip to main content

E-commerce boom lets Deutsche Post 2021 targets for sixth time

A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) said on Thursday it would hike its 2021 guidance for the sixth time as the pandemic-spurred boom in e-commerce and parcel shipments continued well into the third quarter of 2021.

The Germany-based provider of postal services said it would provide details of the new guidance with final third-quarter results on Nov. 4 as it reported a better-than-expected preliminary core profit.

The company's unaudited earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 1.77 billion euros ($2.04 billion), above analysts' average forecast for an EBIT of 1.70 billion euros according to a company-provided poll.

Shares were up 2.3% at 1340 GMT.

($1 = 0.8657 euros)

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Ties and high heels out as hybrid office return sparks casual comfy boom

Spanish fashionista Blanca Lorca once swore by high heels and fitted clothes for the office, but the COVID-19 lockdown has transformed her style sense and shopping habits.

