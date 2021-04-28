Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Retail & ConsumerEBay forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall

The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

EBay Inc (EBAY.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates as it faces fierce competition from the likes of larger rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) for a share of the pandemic-led online shopping boom.

Shares of the company fell 5% in extended trading.

Pandemic-wary customers have turned to e-commerce platforms during the health crisis, but vaccine rollouts are expected to fuel a return to brick-and-mortar as people spend more time outside.

EBay also faces competition from larger rivals including Amazon and Walmart Inc's (WMT.N) online business.

EBay forecast second-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 91 cents to 96 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.02 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.13 billion in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $2.97 billion.

