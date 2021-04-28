Retail & ConsumerEBay forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall
EBay Inc (EBAY.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates as it faces fierce competition from the likes of larger rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) for a share of the pandemic-led online shopping boom.
Shares of the company fell 5% in extended trading.
Pandemic-wary customers have turned to e-commerce platforms during the health crisis, but vaccine rollouts are expected to fuel a return to brick-and-mortar as people spend more time outside.
EBay also faces competition from larger rivals including Amazon and Walmart Inc's (WMT.N) online business.
EBay forecast second-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 91 cents to 96 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.02 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.13 billion in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $2.97 billion.
