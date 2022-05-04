EBay gives gloomy revenue forecast as pandemic boom fades

The eBay app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 4 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) on Wednesday became the latest e-commerce retailer to give a gloomy revenue forecast as growth slows after two years of rapid expansion during the pandemic, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading.

The company projected second-quarter between $2.35 billion and $2.40 billion, compared with the average analyst expectation of $2.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Its full-year forecast was also below market estimates.

The dour view reflects the expected hit from a return of pre-pandemic shopping habits and stubbornly high inflation, which is likely to curtail consumer spending. It also mirrors weakness seen at larger rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) last week. read more

In the first three months of the year, EBay's gross merchandise volume - a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance - slumped 20% to $19.4 billion.

Revenue fell 6% to $2.48 billion, but came in slightly above expectations of $2.46 billion.

While the company's first-quarter adjusted profit was better than estimates, its forecast for earnings in the current period of 87 cents per share to 91 cents per share was below the average analyst view of $1.01 per share.

The e-commerce sector has grappled with a jump in costs in recent months due to a tight labor market and the ongoing supply chain crisis.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

