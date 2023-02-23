Electrolux violated French antitrust rules, preliminary competition agency findings show















STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said late on Wednesday it had received a Statement of Objections from the French competition authority relating to a previously announced probe into possible violations of antitrust rules between 2009 and 2014.

A Statement of Objections is a formal step in the agency's investigation in which it informs of preliminary findings.

"The Statement of Objections is currently being carefully analysed and Electrolux is preparing its defense," the Swedish appliances maker said in a statement.

"Given the alleged infringements and the nature of this investigation, it cannot be ruled out that the outcome could have a material impact on the group’s financial result and cash flow," it said.

