Emerson to sell InSinkErator to Whirlpool for $3 bln
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. diversified manufacturer Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Monday said that it would sell its food waste disposer business InSinkErator to home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp for $3 billion.
InSinkErator, which also manufactures instant hot water dispensers, had a trailing twelve-month revenue of $595 million, as of March 31.
The business was founded in 1938 and acquired by Emerson in 1968.
The transaction is expected to close in Emerson's 2023 fiscal year.
