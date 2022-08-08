Emerson to sell InSinkErator to Whirlpool for $3 bln

Emerson Electric Co is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. diversified manufacturer Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Monday said that it would sell its food waste disposer business InSinkErator to home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp for $3 billion.

InSinkErator, which also manufactures instant hot water dispensers, had a trailing twelve-month revenue of $595 million, as of March 31.

The business was founded in 1938 and acquired by Emerson in 1968.

The transaction is expected to close in Emerson's 2023 fiscal year.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru;editing by Neha Arora

