Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

England to scrap self-isolation for fully-vaccinated and children after COVID contact

1 minute read
1/2

Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid arrives for a thanksgiving service to celebrate the NHS' birthday, in St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, July 5, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Fully-vaccinated people and children will no longer have to self-isolate after a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 after August 16 in England unless they also test positive, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"From the 16th of August ... anyone who's a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated," Javid told parliament, adding that people who had their second shot around that date would have to wait two weeks.

"In line with the approach for adults, anyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate."

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 9:31 AM UTCEuro zone retail sales rebound more than expected in May

Euro zone monthly retail sales rose more than expected in May after a drop in April, driven mostly by purchases of non-food products and car fuel, data released on Tuesday showed.

Retail & ConsumerOcado confident online buying here to stay, announce Spain deal
Retail & ConsumerAustralian high-street retailer Myer's top investor raises stake, calls for overhaul
Retail & ConsumerEngland to scrap self-isolation for fully-vaccinated and children after COVID contact
Retail & ConsumerSainsbury's focus is on strategy, not takeover frenzy