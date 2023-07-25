EssilorLuxottica posts Q2 sales growth as China rebounds

Glasses manufactured by EssilorLuxottica, stand on display in their exhibition space at SILMO in Villepinte, near Paris, France September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File photo

July 25 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) reported on Tuesday a rise in second-quarter revenue, boosted by EMEA retail growth and the continued recovery in China.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses said total revenue for the second quarter came in at 6.70 billion euros ($7.40 billion), a 4.9% increase at current exchange rates compared to last year.

"Ray-Ban and Oakley kept advancing firmly, while the regional brand Bolon jumped by an impressive two thirds on the reopening of its home market of China", the group said in a statement.

Asia-Pacific stood out as the best performing region in the quarter, EssilorLuxottica said, while flagging a slowdown in North America.

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk, edited by Angus MacSwan

