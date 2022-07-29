1 minute read
EssilorLuxottica Q2 revenue grows despite headwinds
July 29 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) reported on Friday a jump in second-quarter revenues, citing sound growth in all regions, despite a challenging environment.
The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted comparable revenues rising 7% to 6.39 billion euros ($6.52 billion) for the April-June period at constant exchange rates.
($1=0.9793 euros)
Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; Additional reporting by Agata Rybska; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
