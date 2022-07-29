EssilorLuxottica Q2 revenue grows despite headwinds

Ray-Ban sunglasses are pictured for sale in a Sunglass Hut, both brands owned by EssilorLuxottica SA, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 29 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) reported on Friday a jump in second-quarter revenues, citing sound growth in all regions, despite a challenging environment.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted comparable revenues rising 7% to 6.39 billion euros ($6.52 billion) for the April-June period at constant exchange rates.

($1=0.9793 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; Additional reporting by Agata Rybska; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.