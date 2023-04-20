EssilorLuxottica's sales grow in the first quarter

[1/2] Glasses manufactured by EssilorLuxottica, stand on display in their exhibition space at SILMO in Villepinte, near Paris, France September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier















April 20 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) reported on Thursday a rise in first quarter revenues driven by growth across all regions and channels contributing to the company's performance.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted a 9.7% rise in revenue to 6.15 billion euros ($6.75 billion) for the first three months of the year at current exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

Reporting by Lina Golovnya and Laura Lenkiewicz; editing by Elaine Hardcastle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.