Retail & ConsumerEstee Lauder revenue misses estimates on sluggish cosmetics demand

Reuters
1 minute read

An Estée Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter sales on Monday, hurt by weak demand for the cosmetics maker's premium makeup products as people continued working from home.

Cosmetics and makeup products have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as shoppers stay at home, pressuring foundation and lipstick sales of popular brands such as M.A.C and Bobbi Brown.

Sales at Estee Lauder's makeup segment fell 11% to $1.02 billion.

Net sales rose to $3.86 billion from $3.35 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $3.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $456 million, or $1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

