July 18 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Estee Lauder Companies (EL.N) said on Tuesday it identified a hacking incident and that the hacker had obtained some data from its systems.

The company said it is working to understand the nature and scope of that data.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

