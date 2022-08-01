1 minute read
Estee Lauder in talks to acquire Tom Ford brand - WSJ
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) is in talks to acquire luxury brand Tom Ford in what could be a $3 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Estee Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.