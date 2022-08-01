Estee Lauder in talks to acquire Tom Ford brand - WSJ

Attendees wait for transportation outside the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) is in talks to acquire luxury brand Tom Ford in what could be a $3 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Estee Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

