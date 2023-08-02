Etsy forecasts downbeat third quarter as demand softens

A sign advertising the online seller Etsy Inc. is seen outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq in New York April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc (ETSY.O) on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue below market expectations, signalling softening in demand for handcrafted goods at its online market place, sending its shares down 6% after the bell.

Rising prices of essential goods has forced consumers to cut back on spending on discretionary items, which include higher-margin home furnishing goods and personalised products and gifts sold on Etsy's marketplace.

This has taken the sheen off of Etsy's COVID-era gains when consumers with disposable income splurged on decor and other discretionary products. The company's consolidated gross merchandise sales (GMS) fell 0.6% to $3.01 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company expects revenue for the third quarter at between $610 million and $645 million, while analysts were expecting $632.4 million, as per Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

