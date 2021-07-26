Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU opens a probe on exclusive rights granted to La Francaise des Jeux

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had opened an investigation into the granting of exclusive rights for lottery games to French group La Francaise des Jeux for 25 years.

The investigation follows two complaints filed to the European Commission.

The European Commission said in a statement it would look into whether exclusive rights comply with European Union's state aids rules.

La Francaise des Jeux said it took note of EU probe, adding it paid French state 380 million euros ($448.21 million) in return for exclusive rights.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)

Reporting by Myriam Rivet and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jon Boyle and Louise Heavens

