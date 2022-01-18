EXCLUSIVE Acacia Research reached out to Kohl's <KSS.N> to express interest in bidding for the retailer - sources

BOSTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Acacia Research (ACTG.O), which is backed by activist investor Starboard Value, has reached out to Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) to express its interest in making a bid for the retailer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Acacia, which buys businesses in sectors such as technology and healthcare, would likely be the lead investor in a bid with Starboard backing it, the sources said.

The outreach comes at a time when hedge fund Macellum Advisors GP LLC is stepping up pressure on Kohl's to add new board members and to hire bankers to consider a sale if the retailer does not improve its business to boost its stock price.

Kohl's stock price is trading up 1.34%.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

