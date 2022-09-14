Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica confirms 2026 targets

Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at a optician shop in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) Chief Financial Officer Stefano Grassi confirmed financial targets for 2026 on Wednesday, adding that additional growth could come from myopia solutions outside of China, smart glasses and optical e-commerce.

At a capital markets presentation with analysts, Grassi said that the company expects annual revenue to reach between 27 billion euros ($26.99 billion) and 28 billion euros in 2026.

($1 = 1.0002 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Mimosa Spencer Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.