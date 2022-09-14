Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica confirms 2026 targets
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) Chief Financial Officer Stefano Grassi confirmed financial targets for 2026 on Wednesday, adding that additional growth could come from myopia solutions outside of China, smart glasses and optical e-commerce.
At a capital markets presentation with analysts, Grassi said that the company expects annual revenue to reach between 27 billion euros ($26.99 billion) and 28 billion euros in 2026.
($1 = 1.0002 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.