Fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra

A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) said on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc (WMT.N)-owned online fashion site Myntra.

The UK-based group and its Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal brands will offer categories including dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear on the Indian site.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

