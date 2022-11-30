Fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra















Nov 30 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) said on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc (WMT.N)-owned online fashion site Myntra.

The UK-based group and its Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal brands will offer categories including dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear on the Indian site.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.