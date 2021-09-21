Skip to main content

FedEx quarterly profit falls on labor costs

A FedEx truck is driven through downtown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp (FDX.N) posted a decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday, after labor costs crimped earnings growth from surging e-commerce shipping and higher rates and fees.

Adjusted net income fell to $1.19 billion, or $4.37 per share, for the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.28 billion, or $4.87 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $22.0 billion from $19.3 billion.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

