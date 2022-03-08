Ferragamo says sales exposure to Russia less than 1%

Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo's logo is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo has a very small exposure to Russia, accounting for less than 1% of sales, finance chief Alessandro Corsi said on Tuesday.

Newly appointed CEO Marco Gobbetti said he would give more details on his strategy in May and that he planned to appoint a new creative director.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Claudia Cristoferi

