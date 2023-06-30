Ferragamo's CFO Alessandro Corsi resigns

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI) said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Corsi would resign with effect from Sept.30 to take on "a new professional challenge".

Corsi has been Ferragamo's CFO since January 2019.

He is expected to become chief executive of a non-listed company which is not a rival of Ferragamo, a source close to the matter said.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini















