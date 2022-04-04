Ferrero recalls UK Kinder Surprise chocolate egg over salmonella fear

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian confectionary group Ferrero has recalled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from British shelves two weeks before Easter after a possible link was found to dozens of reported cases of salmonella.

The recall affects single and multipack Kinder Surprise eggs, a popular treat marketed at children containing small collectible toys inside a chocolate shell.

"We are voluntarily recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise as a precautionary step, since we have become aware of a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella," the recall notice said.

It comes as confectionary brands battle for space on supermarkets shelves in the run up to Easter, marked by many in Britain by buying and eating chocolate eggs.

Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA) advised customers not to eat the affected products, which carry 'Best Before' dates between July 11 and Oct. 7.

At least 57 cases of illness linked to the products had been identified, the agency said, including in a number of young children.

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall," Tina Potter, the FSA's Head of Incidents.

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.