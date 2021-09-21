CORRECTED Florida pension leader says on track to restrict Unilever

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BOSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Florida's top pension investment officer said on Tuesday he expects the state will restrict purchases of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in October after the company's Ben & Jerry's brand halted sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Ash Williams, chief investment officer of the Florida State Board of Administration, which oversees pension assets, said at a webcast state hearing that "we've not seen any meaningful response from Unilever" after discussions with the company.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Will Dunham

