1 minute read
Foot Locker appoints Mary Dillon as CEO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) said on Friday it had appointed former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.
Dillon, who replace Richard Johnson, will also serve as a member of the Foot Locker board.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.