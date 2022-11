Nov 29 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) said on Tuesday finance chief Andrew Page will move out of his role to pursue other opportunities following the company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings.

The footwear retailer said it was initiating a search to identify Page's successor.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











