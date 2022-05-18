Former Disney CEO Bob Iger invests in delivery startup Gopuff

Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere for the film 'The King's Man' at Leicester Square in London, Britain December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

May 18 (Reuters) - Gopuff said on Wednesday Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) former chief executive officer, Bob Iger, has invested in the delivery startup and would join the company as an adviser.

Gopuff, which offers rapid delivery of an assortment of products including home care, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, did not disclose the size of Iger's investment.

"I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it,” Iger said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Reuters had exclusively reported that the SoftBank Group Corp-backed (9984.T) company had hired investment banks to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. read more

Gopuff saw demand explode during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns restricted people from venturing out.

The company operates in more than 1,000 cities in the United States and Europe, competing in a crowded market with grocery delivery platforms such as IPO-bound Instacart.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

