France sees wine production rebounding after frost-hit 2021

A vineyard is pictured early in the morning outside Chablis, France, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wine production in France is expected to reach between 42.6 million and 45.6 million hectolitres this year, up 13-21% compared with last year's output that was hit by spring frost, the French farm ministry forecast on Tuesday.

