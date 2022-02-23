France's Fnac Darty teams up with Google to improve online retail services

A staff member works during preparations for the reopening of a Fnac store in Paris as part of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Feb 23 (Reuters) - French retailer Fnac Darty said on Wednesday it entered into a new partnership with tech giant Google (GOOGL.O), as it seeks to improve its online services.

Under the new partnership, Fnac Darty's websites will use Google's Cloud Retail Search, a solution designed to help customers find products more easily.

"Fnac Darty is the first retailer in France to implement this new Google Cloud solution, a move which aims to set new standards in terms of online and mobile shopping experiences," the group said in a joint statement.

The retailer will also rely on Google's data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions to help it manage operations, the group said.

