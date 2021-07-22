Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
French antitrust body fines eyewear makers for imposing selling prices

A LVMH luxury group logo is seen prior to the announcement of their 2019 results in Paris, France, January 28, 2020.

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French antitrust body said on Thursday it has fined several eyewear makers for imposing selling prices on opticians and preventing them from selling online.

The Autorite de la concurrence said in a statement it has fined EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) 125.17 million euros, LVMH (LVMH.PA) 500,000 euros and Chanel 130,000 euros.

"These anti-competitive practices are serious", the antitrust body said in its ruling over imposing selling prices.

"In particular, they involved the implementation of surveillance and retaliation mechanisms," it said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely

