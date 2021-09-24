Skip to main content

French fashion company Kering says it will be going entirely fur free

1 minute read
Gucci signs are seen outside a shop in Paris, France, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - France's Kering (PRTP.PA) said it had decided to stop using animal fur across all of its brands, in the fashion industry's latest response to concerns over animal treatment and the environment.

Starting from the fall 2022 collections, none of the group’s houses will be using fur, the statement said.

"The time has now come to take a further step forward by ending the use of fur in all our collections. The world has changed, along with our clients, and luxury naturally needs to adapt to that," François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, said.

Starting with Gucci in 2017, all the group’s houses, notably Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Brioni and Saint Laurent, have progressively decided to take this step.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Kirsten Donovan

