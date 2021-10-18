French luxury goods groups' shares hit by weak Chinese data

The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shares in French luxury goods companies LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Kering (PRTP.PA) fell on Monday after weak economic numbers from China, a leading market for many of the world's top fashion companies.

Kering (PRTP.PA) was down 1.7 percent in early trading while LVMH (LVMH.PA) retreated by 1.3 percent. Rival French luxury goods company Hermes (HRMS.PA) also fell 1.2 percent.

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.