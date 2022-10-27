Casino's quarterly net sales get boost from France, Latin America















Oct 27 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) posted a marginal rise in its quarterly net sales on Thursday, supported by growth in domestic and Latin American markets against an inflationary backdrop.

The group is banking on an expansion of convenience stores located in city centres and its focus on e-commerce, notably home delivery through partnerships with Ocado (OCDO.L) or Amazon (AMZN.O).

Chief Financial Officer David Lubek told reporters in a call that all banners in France were profitable despite a high inflation rate, especially its high-end Monoprix and Franprix stores.

Casino's third-quarter total consolidated net sales rose 5.4% to 8.55 billion euros ($8.62 billion) on a same-store basis from a year earlier, driven by its expansion strategy and the gradual return of tourists in Paris.

"If we take an average since the beginning of the year, we have opened a Franprix every two days and a Casino convenience store every day," Lubek said.

"All this is done (...) without significant investment because these are openings with franchisees," he added.

Casino, which confirmed its target to maintain a high level of profitability and improve full-year cash-flow generation for its French stores, hopes to complete a 4.5-billion-euro disposal plan in the country by the end of next year.

As part of its efforts to reduce debt, the company sealed last week the sale of its renewable energy business GreenYellow to Ardian, generating proceeds of 600 million euros.

It added that it launched a study to potentially sell a part of its stake in Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai (ASAI3.SA) for about $500 million, an amount which could be increased, depending on market conditions.

Peer Carrefour (CARR.PA), Europe's largest food retailer, raised on Wednesday its cash-flow target for this year as sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, fuelled by the firm's core French market.

($1 = 0.9920 euros)

