April 27 (Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) said on Thursday it would lay off about 1,800 employees, at a time when the company struggles to shield its margins and battles excess inventory.

Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











