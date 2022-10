[1/2] Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill















Oct 25 (Reuters) - Apparel chain Gap Inc (GPS.N) said on Tuesday it was taking immediate steps to remove products from its Yeezy Gap line created in partnership with Kanye West and has shut down YeezyGap.com following the rapper's antisemitic comments.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.