Gap in talks with potential new partner to sell stores in France

A Gap Inc. retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 30 (Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) is in negotiations with Hermione People and Brands, the retail branch of FIB Group, to sell its stores in France, the U.S. apparel retailer said on Wednesday.

The move follows the company's strategic review of its European business to boost cost-effective ways of maintaining its presence in Europe.

