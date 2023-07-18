Garden equipment maker Husqvarna meets Q2 profit estimates as costs ease

July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish garden equipment and tools maker Husqvarna (HUSQb.ST) reported on Tuesday a second-quarter operating profit, in line with market expectations, driven by price hikes and product mix as pressure from high material and logistics costs eased.

"Given the continuing uncertain macroeconomic environment, our focus remains on further cost efficiency, improved cash flow and operational flexibility," CEO Pavel Hajman, who took the position on a permanent basis in May, said in an earnings statement.

Direct operating cash flow improved in the quarter due to higher operating income, and changes in inventory and accounts receivable, Hajman said.

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, is attempting to reduce the high inventory levels it purposely increased towards the end of 2021 to cope with the unpredictable component supply environment.

The company posted an operating profit of 2.10 billion Swedish crowns ($205.42 million) for the quarter, in line with a Refinitiv estimate of 2.11 billion crowns, and up from 2.07 billion crowns a year earlier.

($1 = 10.2232 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Agata Rybska in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.