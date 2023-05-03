Garmin tops quarterly revenue estimates on growth in aviation, marine units















May 3 (Reuters) - Smartwatch and navigation equipment maker Garmin Ltd topped first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, boosted by strong growth in its businesses catering to the aviation and marine industries.

Garmin's diversified business is helping the company navigate a downturn in spending from recession-wary consumers, which pushed down sales at its outdoor unit - the biggest and home to its adventure watches - by 27%.

"2023 is off to a good start with four of our five segments posting double-digit revenue growth, driven by new product introductions and solid demand trends," CEO Cliff Pemble said.

Garmin launched the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965, its first running watches with a bright AMOLED display, in the first quarter to take on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) Watch Ultra and Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS) Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The launch of the products helped its fitness business post an 11% rise in sales, while the aviation and marine units reported increases of 22% and 10%, respectively.

Total revenue for the quarter ended April 1 was $1.15 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.08 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Adjusted profit of $1.02 per share, however, fell short of expectations of $1.06 as the company posted a 5% rise in total expenses.

Garmin maintained its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecast.

Its shares were untraded before the bell. They have risen 5.3% so far in 2023, after declining by more than a third last year.

