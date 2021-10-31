Retail & Consumer
German labour union calls for strikes at seven Amazon locations
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The German labour union Verdi on Sunday called on employees to strike at seven different Amazon locations in an ongoing pay dispute.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes, which are planned to start on Nov. 1 at some of the locations.
A Verdi spokesperson said the duration of the strike was open.
Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Alison Williams
