BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in January by 0.3% in real terms compared to the previous month, data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% rise in price-adjusted terms.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

Reporting by Friederike Heine and Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams











