Retail & Consumer
German retail sales rebound in November
1 minute read
BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, data showed on Tuesday, lifting annual retail sales to a record high despite renewed restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic which held back a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy.
The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.6% on the month in real terms. That beat a Reuters forecast for a fall of 0.5%.
Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.